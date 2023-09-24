South Africa's central bank issues a warning

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 24, 2023, 12:55 PM IST
The African National Congress, which now rules South Africa, has been given a warning by the country's central bank: "You can't spend your way out of trouble." The national treasury is pushing for austerity measures. But they've been met with resistance from those who are afraid of public unrest leading up to next year's election, in which the ANC might lose its overwhelming support.

