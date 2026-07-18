/Sonam Wangchuk hospitalised on 21st day of hunger strike | refuses IV fluids despite critical health

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk was shifted to Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital on the 21st day of his hunger strike after his health deteriorated sharply. Doctors reported dangerously low potassium and blood sugar levels due to severe dehydration and recommended immediate treatment with IV fluids. However, Wangchuk has refused IV fluids, oral fluids, and medication. His hospitalisation comes just days before a planned march to Parliament and follows directions from the Delhi High Court to ensure regular medical monitoring.