Somalia hotel attack: 30-hour-long siege comes to an end; Somalian forces claim to defeat attackers

Published: Aug 21, 2022, 10:25 AM(IST) WION Video Team
13 civilians have been killed in attack by Al-Shabaab terrorists. Now, Somalian forces have claimed to defeat attackers. On Friday, Al-Shabaab terrorists attacked a famous hotel
