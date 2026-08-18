/Somali president Hassan Sheikh Mohamud calls for African Union's exit

Published: Aug 18, 2026, 20:16 IST | Updated: Aug 18, 2026, 20:16 IST
Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud has thanked African Union forces for years of support while calling for their eventual departure from the country. Arguing that Somalia is now better equipped to handle its own security challenges, the president said the nation can increasingly take responsibility for protecting its people and territory. The announcement marks a significant moment in Somalia’s long journey toward stability, sovereignty and self-reliance.