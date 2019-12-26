Solar eclipse 2019: Sun turns into 'Ring Of Fire'

For the last Solar eclipse of 2019 on Thursday (December 26) people gathered at parks and observation centres in India to view the annular solar spectacle which is visible in several parts of the country. India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a tweet on Wednesday, "Unfortunately, I could not see the Sun due to cloud cover but I did catch glimpses of the eclipse in Kozhikode and other parts on the live stream. Also enriched my knowledge on the subject by interacting with experts." #WION #SolarEclipse2019 #RingOfFire