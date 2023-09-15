Singapore, Indonesia & Malaysia seek a regional supply chain base

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 15, 2023, 01:00 PM IST
The world is looking to diversify its supply chain away from China. Singapore is in talks with Malaysia and Indonesia to develop a strong regional supply chain base. Speaking at an event, Jacqueline Poh, economic development board's managing director, said that the city-state is expecting a more muted 2023 in terms of investments, after a record 2022 where it secured 16.5 billion dollars in fixed asset investments. More than 66% of the investments went for establishing electronics manufacturing projects.

