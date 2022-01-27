Second earthquake hits Tonga few days after massive volcanic eruption

Jan 27, 2022, 07:50 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Tonga has witnessed another earthquake on Thursday, ten days after a massive volcanic eruption. According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), a 6.2-magnitude earthquake occurred off the coast of Tonga at 0640 GMT.
