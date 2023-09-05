Saudi Arabia’s $25 bn lifeline for Pakistan

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 05, 2023, 11:50 AM IST
With the aim of bolstering Pakistan’s economic prospects, Saudi Arabia has announced an investment of 25 billion dollars. This substantial influx of capital is slated to unfold over the next two to five years and will target key sectors, including mining, agriculture, and information technology.

