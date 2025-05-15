Published: May 15, 2025, 05:15 IST | Updated: May 15, 2025, 05:15 IST
World Business Watch May 15, 2025, 05:15 IST
Sanctions Aim To Disrupt Iran’s Oil Sales
The U.S. Treasury department has sanctioned over 20 companies linked to a global network accused of facilitating iranian oil shipments to china.
This network, which includes firms based in singapore, hong kong, china, and seychelles, allegedly helped conceal the oil’s iranian origins and supported the transfer of billions of dollars’ worth of oil.