The US has halted military aid to Ukraine, following the dramatic clash with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky last Friday. The US move, which will severely impact Ukraine's ability to defend itself in the war, came on a day when Russia launched a drone attack on Ukraine's Black Sea port of Odesa, injuring four people and triggering power cuts. Elsewhere on the battlefield, fighting continues to intensify. The question is, can Ukraine survive the war without US support?