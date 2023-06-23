Russian diplomat stages protest as Australia dismisses lease for Moscow embassy

A Russian diplomat in Canberra, Australia, is staging a sit-in protest on a piece of land near the Australian Parliament, where Moscow plans to build a new embassy. Australia dismissed Russia's lease for the land due to national security concerns, which Russia had held since 2008. The Australian police are monitoring the diplomat, but diplomatic immunity prevents his arrest. The Australian Prime Minister, Anthony Albanese, stated that the presence of the protesting diplomat does not pose a national security threat.