/Russia-Ukraine War: Zelensky Seeks Stronger Military Support From European Leaders

Published: Feb 14, 2026, 10:45 IST | Updated: Feb 14, 2026, 10:45 IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is actively seeking increased, urgent military support from European leaders, particularly as the conflict enters its fourth year and uncertainty remains over the long-term extent of U.S. involvement. During meetings at the Munich Security Conference in February 2026, Zelensky emphasized the need for faster, stronger, and more coordinated support from European nations to counter Russian aggression.

