/Russia-Ukraine War Update: Moscow Claims Control of Zaporizhzhia Village Amid Ongoing Conflict

Published: Feb 16, 2026, 13:30 IST | Updated: Feb 16, 2026, 13:30 IST
Russia has reportedly gained control over a village in the Zaporizhzhia region as part of ongoing operations in Ukraine. Reports indicate that Moscow captured a dozen settlements in February, strengthening its presence in the strategically important area.
The development comes amid continued fighting in southern Ukraine, with both Ukrainian and Russian forces vying for territorial control. Analysts warn that the situation remains volatile, with potential humanitarian and strategic implications.