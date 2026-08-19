/Russia-Ukraine war: Ukrainian diplomats take shelter, Zaporizhzhia staff hit, 10 dead in Kharkiv

Ukraine faced a chaotic 24 hours as Russian drones forced Ukrainian and Belgian foreign ministers to hold talks in a Kyiv bomb shelter, even as a drone strike near the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant killed one staff member and injured 16 others at a bus stop, an incident the plant's director called "the worst event" it has faced. Russia blames Ukraine for that strike. Separately, Russian missiles killed at least 10 people in a Kharkiv region village, destroying homes and vehicles. Adding to the tension, Russia's Lavrov warned the UK over reports of British-made drones being supplied to Ukraine.