Russia-Ukraine war: Russia missile strike on a grocery store in Ukraine's Kharkiv

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 06, 2023, 08:45 AM IST
Ukrainian officials said Thursday that at least 51 people were killed in a Russian strike that hit a grocery store and café in the northeast Kharkiv region. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy condemned the "demonstrably brutal Russian crime," calling it "a rocket attack on an ordinary grocery store."

