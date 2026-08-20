/Russia-Ukraine war: Moscow unleashes massive missile & drone blitz as Kyiv burns, death toll rises

Russia and Ukraine have exchanged some of the deadliest attacks in weeks. Kyiv came under a fresh wave of ballistic missiles and drones, while a Russian drone strike on a civilian minibus in Kherson killed four people. In Zhytomyr, two police officers were killed and at least 20 people were injured. At the same time, deadly drone attacks were reported inside Russia, showing how the war is now reaching deeper into both countries. Here's everything you need to know about the latest escalation.