/Russia-Ukraine War: 4 Killed Amid Heavy Fighting and Drone Strikes in Eastern Ukraine

Published: Feb 12, 2026, 08:21 IST | Updated: Feb 12, 2026, 08:21 IST
Heavy fighting continues in eastern Ukraine as Russian forces intensify attacks on key cities. In Kharkiv, at least four people were killed in a Russian drone strike, highlighting the ongoing danger to civilians amid escalating conflict. Ukrainian forces are defending strategic positions while facing increasing aerial assaults, including drones targeting urban areas. The clashes mark another intensification in the Russia-Ukraine war, affecting both frontline soldiers and residents in occupied or contested regions.