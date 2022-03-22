Russia-Ukraine conflict updates: Holocaust survivor dies in Russian bombing in Kharkiv

Mar 22, 2022, 10:25 PM(IST) WION Video Team
The Buchenwald Memorial foundation on Monday said that a 96-year-old man named Boris Romantschenko, who survived four Nazi concentration camps during World War II, was killed Friday by a Russian strike on the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv.
