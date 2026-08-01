/Russia Launches Massive Ballistic Missile Strike On Kyiv | 9 Killed, 28 Injured

Russia launched one of its deadliest ballistic missile attacks on Kyiv, killing at least nine people and injuring 28 others, including four children, according to Ukrainian officials. Multiple explosions rocked the Ukrainian capital as ballistic missiles struck several districts, leaving residential buildings damaged, vehicles burned, and emergency crews racing to rescue survivors trapped beneath the rubble. The assault also severely impacted Kyiv's emergency response capabilities after a strike damaged a municipal medical transport facility, destroying or damaging around two dozen ambulances and emergency vehicles. Ukrainian officials warned that the growing use of ballistic missiles is stretching the country's already limited air defense systems. The attack came just days after another suspected Russian missile reportedly entered Polish airspace during a previous strike, raising concerns about the conflict spilling beyond Ukraine's borders.