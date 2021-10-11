Rise in COVID-19 cases among children in Israel trigger noticeable jump

Oct 11, 2021, 08:05 PM(IST) WION Video Team
The rise in COVID-19 cases among children in Israel has triggered a noticeable jump in hospitalizations of kids with pediatric inflammatory multisystem syndrome or PIMS - a rare condition that develops in some children, after exposure to the virus.
