/Report Suggests Europe Preparing To Police Strait Of Hormuz Without US

Published: Apr 15, 2026, 16:45 IST | Updated: Apr 15, 2026, 16:45 IST
Global power dynamics appear to be shifting as reports suggest European nations are preparing to police the Strait of Hormuz without US involvement. The move signals growing strategic independence, even as Saudi Arabia hints at a more autonomous foreign policy. Adding to the pressure, China has warned against a return to a “law of the jungle” world order. Together, these developments point to rising friction and a potential reshaping of global alliances.