/RBI meeting minutes: Rates on hold to check tariffs impact

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is taking a cautious stance in the face of escalating global uncertainty. Minutes from the latest Monetary Policy Committee meeting reveal that the central bank paused its rate decisions earlier this month to assess the potential fallout from Donald Trump’s proposed 50% tariffs on Indian goods. As global trade tensions flare ahead of the 2026 U.S. elections, India finds itself in the crosshairs of economic nationalism. The RBI is now balancing domestic inflation control with potential external shocks, especially in sectors highly dependent on exports to the U.S.