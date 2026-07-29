/Rahul Gandhi Accuses Amit Shah of Ordering Police Firing on Students, Demands Resignation

Published: Jul 29, 2026, 21:27 IST | Updated: Jul 29, 2026, 21:27 IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has accused Union Home Minister Amit Shah of authorizing police action against student protesters and urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to remove him from office. The allegations, made during a press conference following heated exchanges in Parliament, have intensified the political confrontation over the nationwide student protests and the anti-paper leak legislation. The government has rejected the accusations, calling them baseless and demanding evidence.