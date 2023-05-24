Race for White House: Advantage Trump, but suburban women feel former President 'toxic' | Details

Ron DeSantis still lacks the frontrunner's national profile. Analysts say the 44-year-old Florida governor's official launch comes with his ratings in decline, despite a slate of right-wing legislative wins in his state. A number of policy missteps have prompted disquiet about his readiness to take on trump, with donors worried he may have peaked too soon. He faces the daunting task of closing an enormous polling gap, with Trump posting leads close to 40 percentage points.