Qualcomm to supply modem semiconductors for Apple through 2026

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 12, 2023, 11:55 AM IST
Since Apple's ambitious endeavour to create the chips in-house is taking longer than planned, the company has extended its arrangement to buy modem semiconductors from Qualcomm for three more years. The announcement caused a sharp increase in Qualcomm's stock price.

