QUAD Summit 2022: QUAD to launch new maritime initiative, Ukraine-Russia war to dominate talks

Published: May 23, 2022, 10:00 AM(IST) WION Video Team
The QUAD summit is scheduled to take place on Tuesday (May 24) as leaders of Japan, India, Australia and the US will meet in Tokyo to strengthen bilateral ties and discuss global issues. The Ukraine-Russia war is likely to dominate the talks.
