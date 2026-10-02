/Putin's new winter weapon: Steel-cutter drone that destroys Ukraine's power grid

Ukraine says Russia has used a jet-powered drone with a steel-cutting warhead for the first time, targeting a high-voltage power pylon. Kyiv says the warhead carries a 40-kilogram main charge and four additional modules, and is designed to destroy pylons and steel bridges. With temperatures set to fall near freezing, Ukraine fears Russia’s new weapon could push the country into a far harsher winter blackout crisis. The attack came during a major Russian assault involving nearly 190 drones and ballistic missiles, according to president zelensky. Ukrainian statements said drones hit a major Kyiv bridge and the grounds of a nuclear research institute, while the reactor was undamaged. Ukraine also said a drone struck a school amid round-the-clock attacks on Kyiv.