/Putin Powerplay: Russia Joins Iran Naval Drills Near US Carrier Amid Gulf Tensions

Published: Feb 18, 2026, 21:44 IST | Updated: Feb 18, 2026, 21:44 IST
Iran and Russia will conduct naval manoeuvres in the Sea of Oman on Thursday, following the latest round of talks between Tehran and Washington in Geneva. A Russian Navy corvette from the Baltic Fleet has arrived at Iranian port of Bandar Abbas. Tehran says that a helicopter carrier belonging to the Navy of the Russian Federation has entered Iran's southern waters as part of joint maritime cooperation and docked at the First Naval Region base of the Iranian Navy.