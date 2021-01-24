Pro-Navalny Protest in Moscow and other 100 cities of Russia

Jan 24, 2021, 10.10 AM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
A protest is unfolding in Russia, the demanding release of the Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny. Tens of thousands of demonstrators in Moscow and other 100 cities protest against President Putin's order to arrest 44 years old Alexei Navalny.
Read in App