/PM Modi shares message of unity at BRICS Summit: 'We take everybody forward'

The Global South took center stage in New Delhi as Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed world leaders to Bharat Mandapam for the 18th BRICS Summit. Against the backdrop of escalating conflict in West Asia and threats to Strait of Hormuz commerce, Modi met Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, calling for a "win-win strategy" grounded in long-term peace and safe navigation. With major powers in attendance, the summit highlights emerging economies driving a new, resilient global order amid geopolitical storms.