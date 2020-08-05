PM Modi lays foundation stone | Bhoomi Pujan Ceremony | Ayodhya | WION

Aug 05, 2020, 03.10 PM(IST)
The 'Bhoomi Pujan' or groundbreaking ceremony has begun at Ayodhya's 'Shree Ram Janmabhoomi' with Prime Minister Narendra Modi taking part in the ceremony.