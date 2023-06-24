PM Modi in US: India-US stress on maintenance of freedom of navigation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit and the future of India's relationship with the U.S and that name is China no prizes for guessing why you see many believe that China is the glue that is bringing India and the U.S closer simply because both countries are on a collision course with Beijing so in many ways Beijing has become the fundamental driver of this growing partnership and it has only itself to blame its expansionist agenda its aggressive diplomacy its muscle flexing in the indo-pacific it's disregard for territorial sovereignty and its disrespect of international Norms all of them have brought the world's two biggest democracies together on a mission, a mission to tame the dragon.