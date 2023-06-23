PM Modi in US | Biden & PM Modi: India-US partnership would define next century
US President Joe Biden raises a toast to Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the State dinner hosted at the White House in his honour. "I want to thank US President Joe Biden for this wonderful dinner today. I would also like to thank First Lady Jill Biden for taking care of my visit to make it successful. Yesterday evening you opened the doors of your house for me," said PM Modi during the official State Dinner at The White House.