PM Modi highlights India's climate action plan at COP26 summit

Nov 03, 2021, 12:35 PM(IST) WION Video Team
During COP26 summit, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the country had five climate-related pledges, including meeting 50% of its energy needs by renewable means by 2030. PM Modi also pledged to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2070.
