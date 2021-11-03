LIVE TV
PM Modi highlights India's climate action plan at COP26 summit
Nov 03, 2021, 12:35 PM(IST)
WION Video Team
During COP26 summit, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the country had five climate-related pledges, including meeting 50% of its energy needs by renewable means by 2030. PM Modi also pledged to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2070.
