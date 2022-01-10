Platinum Jubilee: From puddings to trees, palace celebrates Queen Elizabeth's 70th anniversary

Jan 10, 2022
Inventing puddings and planting trees are just some of the things Britons are invited to do for Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee events to mark her 70th anniversary on the throne that culminate in a "blockbuster weekend of celebrations" in June.
