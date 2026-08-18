/Philippines school shooting: Class 7 student allegedly opens fire at school

A deadly school shooting has shaken the Philippines after a high school student allegedly opened fire inside a campus in Zamboanga City. Authorities say the suspect carried two firearms and may have used a body camera to livestream the attack. A fellow student was killed, two others were injured, and the suspected gunman later died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The incident has renewed concerns about school safety, youth violence, and access to firearms. Investigators are now working to determine the motive behind the attack and reconstruct the sequence of events that unfolded on campus.