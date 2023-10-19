Pentagon & US intelligence report on UFOs: 291 reports between August 31, 2022 to April 30, 2023

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 19, 2023, 04:10 PM IST
The Pentagon and the United States Intelligence Community are digging deep into the world of UFOs or as they are now officially referred to as Unidentified Anomalous Phenomenas or UAPs. With over hundreds of reported sightings and a new government review of the report states that many of these extraordinary incidents can be explained by very ordinary phenomena.

