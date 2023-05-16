PCB threatens to boycott SL series if Sri Lanka opposes hybrid model for Asia Cup

The fate of the Asia cup still uncertain, host Pakistan have threatened to boycott a test Series in Sri Lanka after reports emerged off the Sri Lankan cricket board's reluctance to commit to the hybrid model proposed by the PCB. The PCB proposed the hybrid model to ensure the participation of India. India and Pakistan have not played a bilateral series since early 2012 and all subsequent encounters have taken place on neutral ground and in multilateral events like the world cup or the Asia cup India have refused to travel to Pakistan citing security concerns and the PCB has offered to host all matches involving India in either the UAE or even in Sri Lanka.