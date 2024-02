Parisians are casting their votes in a crucial referendum this Sunday (Feb 4), deciding whether the city should implement a hefty parking surcharge on large SUVs or not. This initiative is part of Paris's ongoing commitment to transforming into a fully bikeable city. The proposed increase in parking fees for cars weighing 1.6 tonnes is 18 euros ($19.4) per hour in the city centre. While the charge for outer districts is 12 euros.