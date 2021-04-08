Pandemic lends modern twist to vintage fashion sales

Apr 08, 2021, 06.00 PM(IST) WION Video Team
Follow Us
An Artcurial's auction house overlooking the shuttered boutiques of the Champs Elysees avenue in Paris, vintage fashion expert Clara Vivien is overseeing the sale of hundreds of Chanel jackets, shoes and jewelled accessories - all online.
Read in App