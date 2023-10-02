Pakistan: Three religious scholars killed in a month; law enforcers face flak

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 02, 2023, 06:05 PM IST
Law enforcers in Pakistan's Karachi are facing flak over the targeted killings of religious scholars. According to the reports, a group of unknown men opened fire at a religious scholar near a religious institution in Samanabad area on September 30th.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos