Pakistan supplied JF-17 jets to Myanmar declared 'unfit' | WION Pulse

WION Video Team  | Updated: Sep 05, 2023, 12:10 AM IST
It seems like Myanmar is not happy with Pakistan, the anger is over fighter jet supplied by Pakistan. Myanmar's military Junta has declared the JF-17 thunder jets unfit. Watch the video to know more.

