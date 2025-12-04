LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Pakistan: Sanaullah Rejects Claims of Rift Over Asim Munir Appointment

Pakistan: Sanaullah Rejects Claims of Rift Over Asim Munir Appointment

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Dec 04, 2025, 18:20 IST | Updated: Dec 04, 2025, 18:20 IST
Pakistan: Sanaullah Rejects Claims of Rift Over Asim Munir Appointment
Pakistan's Prime Minister's Advisor, Rana Sanaullah, has clarified that there is no rift or conflict over the appointment of General Asim Munir as Chief of Defence Forces (CDF).

Trending Topics

trending videos