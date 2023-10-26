Pakistan: Relief for former Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif, Islamabad HC restores Nawaz Sharif's appeals

WION Video Team  | Updated: Oct 26, 2023, 08:30 PM IST
Nawaz Sharif's self-imposed exile may have had a fairytale ending at the moment. But the Lion of Punjab has seen his fair share of twists and turns in his political career. Here is a look back at the PML-N supremo's rise to power, before corruption charges cut short his career in 2018.

