/Pakistan fuel crisis: Diesel prices could fall by all over Rs. 30-32 per litre

The Pakistani government implemented a major reduction in the price of High-Speed Diesel (HSD), slashing it by Rs. 32.63 per litre following intensive negotiations with local oil refineries. The breakthrough came after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif directed Petroleum Minister Ali Pervaiz Malik to engage with domestic refineries to secure consumer relief. With local refineries agreeing to lower the cost of locally produced diesel, the retail price dropped from nearly Rs. 396 down to Rs. 363.06 per litre.