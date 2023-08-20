Pakistan: Cypher case returns to haunt Imran Khan

WION Video Team  | Updated: Aug 20, 2023, 06:05 PM IST
In yet another blow to Imran Khan, the jailed former prime minister of Pakistan has been booked under the Official Secrets Act for making the content of a confidential diplomatic cable from the country's embassy to the US public, it emerged on Friday.

trending now

recommended videos

recommended videos