/Pakistan Army Jails Former ISI Chief, Linked to Imran Khan

Pakistan's former Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) chief, Lt Gen (retd) Faiz Hameed, has been sentenced to 14 years in prison by a military court for engaging in political activities, violating the Official Secrets Act, misuse of authority, and causing wrongful loss to individuals. The conviction, linked to his close association with jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan, marks a rare instance of a top intelligence official being punished in Pakistan's civil-military history.