/Pak: Jailed Ex-PM Imran Khan moved from Rawalpindi jail after years in prison

Published: Aug 21, 2026, 17:31 IST | Updated: Aug 21, 2026, 17:31 IST
Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan has been transferred from Rawalpindi's Adiala Jail to a hospital facility amid growing concerns about his health. The move comes after reports of worsening medical issues, including concerns over his eyesight. Heavy security has been deployed around the hospital premises, while Khan's party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), welcomed the transfer and vowed to continue its campaign for his release.