LOGIN
Ravi Tiwari
Written By Ravi Tiwari
Published: May 19, 2025, 19:34 IST | Updated: May 19, 2025, 19:34 IST
Operation Sindoor: Indian army foils Pakistan's brazen attack on Punjab's heart Golden Temple
Videos May 19, 2025, 19:34 IST

Operation Sindoor: Indian army foils Pakistan's brazen attack on Punjab's heart Golden Temple

The Indian army successfully crushed Pakistan's attempt to strike on Golden Temple in Punjab. India shoots down missiles aimed at the holy site.

Trending Topics

trending videos