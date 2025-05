Red streaks were seen, and explosions were heard as India's air defence intercepted drones amid a blackout in Samba. Defence sources said, "They are being engaged," and there is nothing to be alarmed. Despite a ceasefire agreement that was reached on Saturday (May 10), drones were sighted on Monday night (May 12). This came shortly after PM Modi addressed the nation for the very first time after Operation Sindoor. In his speech, PM Modi made it clear that India's patience has limits when it comes to cross-border terrorism.